PICTURES: Eastbourne residents enjoy heatwave

On Tuesday, July 19, the UK experienced a heatwave with the Met Office saying temperatures in the UK exceeded 40°C for the first time on record.
1. Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY
2. Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY
3. Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY
4. Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY