Heatwave in Eastbourne 19th July 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

PICTURES: Eastbourne residents enjoy heatwave

Eastbourne residents were seen enjoying the heatwave as the town experienced highs of around 38°C yesterday.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:23 pm

On Tuesday, July 19, the UK experienced a heatwave with the Met Office saying temperatures in the UK exceeded 40°C for the first time on record.

