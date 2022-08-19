PICTURES: Pete the Pond helps transform Willingdon disability centre

Chalk Farm Learning Disability Centre, in Coopers Hill, has a new gardening team that has undertaken the clearing and rehabilitation of very overgrown areas that were, up until recently, impenetrable and totally unusable.

There’s also now a secret garden with a pond which was discovered when lots of invasive plants were cleared.

Sophie Pressdee, from the centre, said: “It was not much more than a boggy hole and not much good in terms of harbouring wildlife.

"Pete came to see us back in the late spring and agreed to come and help us pro bono. The budget for gardening and maintaining the gardens at Chalk Farm is minuscule and his intervention and expertise have been an immense blessing.

"We’d like to sing the praises of this local unsung hero and also celebrate the achievements of our students who have worked very hard to get our garden to where it is today.”

The centre aims to give adults with learning disabilities the opportunity to receive training within a realistic working hotel setting and in the hotel gardens.

Sophie said the area that’s been created will benefit the students and next year they hope to produce more from the allotment, and see an increase in wildlife.

Head gardener is Andy Parkin and is supported by Jack Archer.

Pete said: “It is always great to help people and in turn help save our lovely planet’s wildlife

“Chalk Farm Disability Centre is very local to me and they have certainly achieved great things in the garden this year – such lovely people.

“Giving them some support is lovely. To do one small act of random kindness can change our world, we should all remember that.

“Always happy to help and educate people.”

