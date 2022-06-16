PICTURES: Seven Sisters makeover

A multi-million-pound makeover has finished at the Seven Sisters.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:35 am
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:49 am

Following the investment of around £2m from the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), the fully-refurbished visitor centre at the site is now open to visitors.

Full story here

1. Seven Sisters Country Park (photo Rudiger Nold)

Seven Sisters Country Park (photo Rudiger Nold)

Photo: Rüdiger Nold

Photo Sales

2. Olivia French, an engagement officer, at the new centre (photo from SDNPA)

Olivia French, an engagement officer, at the new centre (photo from SDNPA)

Photo: Olivia French, an engagement officer, at the new centre (photo from SDNPA)

Photo Sales

3. Seven Sisters Ranger Laura Clapham (photo by SDNPA)

Seven Sisters Ranger Laura Clapham (photo by SDNPA)

Photo: Seven Sisters Ranger Laura Clapham (photo by SDNPA)

Photo Sales

4. The team outside the new centre (photo by SDNPA)

The team outside the new centre (photo by SDNPA)

Photo: The team outside the new centre (photo by SDNPA)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2