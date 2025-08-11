Crawley Borough Council said they will be visiting the property in Britten Close to tell the owners to clear the rubbish ‘as soon as possible’.

Pictures show planks of wood and old clothes among the pile of rubbish

A council spokesperson said: “This is a private property which is currently being cleared.

“We will be visiting the property today and letting the owners know that we expect this to be cleared as soon as possible, especially the highway.

“We do expect that any disruption to the neighbours must be kept to a minimum while they are undertaking this work.”

“If anyone sees fly-tipping anywhere in the borough please do report it online at www.crawley.gov.uk.”

1 . Pictures show rubbish piled outside property in Crawley Pictures show rubbish piled up outside a property in Crawley. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Pictures show rubbish piled outside property in Crawley Pictures show rubbish piled up outside a property in Crawley. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Pictures show rubbish piled outside property in Crawley Pictures show rubbish piled up outside a property in Crawley. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures