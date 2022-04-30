Page 1 of 6
PICTURES: The 2022 Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails
The 2022 Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails opened this month and will welcome visitors every day until May 19. Adult tickets cost £6 while children (three–16) can use the trail for £3. Family tickets (two adults and up to four children) are £16. Residents have been told there is no need to book in advance unless you are in a large group. The walk is open from 10am–5pm.
By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:50 pm