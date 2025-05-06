Plan to spend £3m restoring Herstmonceux Castle

The team staged an event to promote their plans for the future of the castle which was forced to close due to safety concerns in 2023 with students and staff having to return to Canada.

More than £3m is now being spent on major renovations. The castle was first built in 1441 and renovated in the 1920s. Structural engineers say it is the renovations which has caused many of the castle's problems.

3D modelling was used to identify necessary repairs while strict archaeological recordings took place. Conditions had to be created so builders could use 'lime water mortar' which only sets at specific temperatures. This gave the teams difficulties as the works continued during the winter.

They tackled the gatehouse and parapets, cracking to towers, decaying stone and brickwork, damp and defective windows and roofs. The aim is to complete the works in October this year.

Castle staff and contractors also took part in the presentations. Visitors on the day were given details of a new farm shop, accommodation, retreats, new membership options, longer opening hours and land renovation.

Enthusiasts were also pleased to note there were encouraging signs concerning the Observatory Science Centre. It was believed the lease would not be extended past 2026 but thousands of people have appealed to owners to keep the Centre open. It was indicated that discussions are underway to retain it.