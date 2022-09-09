Plans move forward for 250 homes in Westham

The outline planning application has been submitted to Wealden District Council for 250 homes on a 21.20 hectare plot of land east of Golden Jubilee Way.

If approved, a mix of market and affordable housing, a network of green spaces, cycleway/footpaths, and vehicle connection to the A22 would be created in the form of a new roundabout.

According to plans, there would be approximately 35 houses per hectare. There would be a mix semi-detached and detached houses, and short terraces.

Currently the site, which is located to the south-west of Stone Cross, has previously been used for animal grazing but is now vacant.

In 2018 a high level assessment was carried out called a SHELAA. The SHELAA ‘identified a number of concerns’ so changes were made and now another SHELAA has been submitted alongside a screening opinion.

The plans say: “The council has seen proposals in draft form and the screening opinion received is favourable and confirms acceptability.”

The result of the screening opinion was that an Environment Statement was not required for the proposal but ‘relevant environment assessments have been carried out and carefully taken into account to inform the masterplan design’.

Now it is up to Wealden District Council to decide the future of the proposals.