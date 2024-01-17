Plans to construct a wildlife pond at New Bury Park approved by Chichester District Council

Plans to construct a wildlife pond at New Bury Park have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for the park, in Easthampnett, was given the nod by planning officers.

The pond will be 45m long and 20m wide and will sit on a 2,025sqm patch of tussocky grassland which backs onto Nyton Road.

The rest of the site, which sits in a wildlife corridor, will be re-wilded.

A re-wilding programme in the area started in January 2020 and has seen 1,800 trees planted, including more than 30 deciduous and coniferous species.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “Officers from Chichester District Council have been enthusiastic supporters of the project, the client has their support for a pond, which will be of great importance in enhancing and attracting more wildlife to the surrounding area and the eastern wildlife corridor.

“Interested parties of both young and old have been able to visit and observe the start of re-wilding and the beginning of a woodland that in time will mature into a wonderful wildlife habitat.”