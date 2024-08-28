Plastic pollution at Cuckmere Haven: a growing crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walking along the riverbanks of the Cuckmere Haven, visitors are confronted with an alarming sight: a riverbank and shoreline littered with washed-up plastics. This is just one example of the escalating environmental challenges this stretch of the Sussex coastline faces.

"It is truly shocking what we find all along our incredible coastline and the amount of plastic at Cuckmere Haven", says Norm, a volunteer with BHASS Explore (Beachy Head and Seven Sisters Extreme Plastic Object Removal).

BHASS Explore is a group known for its "extreme beach cleaning," where volunteers work tirelessly to rid the beaches of harmful debris.

This group, part of the "green sock movement," identifiable by signature green socks, work alongside other local organisations such as Plastic Free Eastbourne, Strandliners, the Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS), and Clean Cuckmere.

Microplastics are not always visible.

Together, they tackle the increasingly complex issue of marine plastic pollution.

Among the most challenging items to clean up are microplastics.

In October 2022, volunteers from Strandliners collected approximately 1,000 bio-beads and 1,500 nurdles—small plastic pellets used in manufacturing—along the banks of the Cuckmere Haven.

Despite their efforts, they acknowledged that this barely made a dent in the overall problem.

This is a popular tourist destination for those visiting Eastbourne.

Microplastics, which include microbeads commonly found in health and beauty products, are non-biodegradable and too small to be filtered out by wastewater treatment facilities.

As a result, they end up in rivers and oceans, where they persist for years, breaking down into even smaller particles that harm marine life and the broader ecosystem.

These microplastics are part of a global crisis. Recent studies estimate that 8% of microplastics in European oceans, and between 16% and 35% globally, originate from synthetic textiles such as polyester, acrylic, and nylon.

The impact on wildlife, the environment, and even the tourism industry is becoming increasingly severe.

Microplastics on the banks of the Cuckmere.

While clean-up efforts like those led by BHASS Explore and Strandliners are crucial, they represent only part of the solution.

Advocates are calling for more comprehensive infrastructural changes to waste treatment facilities and stricter regulations to address the root causes of plastic pollution.

There are opportunities to join these efforts for those interested in getting involved.

BHASS Explore welcomes volunteers who are eager to take on the more challenging aspects of beach cleaning, while organisations like Plastic Free Eastbourne and Strandliners offer less intensive, yet equally important, opportunities to help.

As the battle against plastic pollution continues, the dedication of these volunteer groups remains a beacon of hope in the fight to protect our coastlines.

