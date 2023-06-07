Plasticblitz along the River Rother

Discover plastic species with local environmental organisation Strandliners at unique events along the riverbanks of the River Rother. Will we find Sacculum excrementum or Vapus intoxicatum (see images)?

Colony of Sacculum excrementum (dog poo bags)

What is a Plasticblitz?Just as a Bioblitz is an event where people find and identify as many species as possible in a given area over a specific period of time. Scientists, families, students and community members work together to get a snapshot of the area’s biodiversity, a Plasticblitz is an event bringing together members of a community to find, identify and record the plastic ‘species’ they find.

Thames21 has joined forces with the Environment Agency and Rotary International to call on community groups to take part in a clean-up and survey of plastic waste from rivers across the UK between the Saturday 27th May to Sunday 11th June 2023.

Environmental plastic pollutionPlastic pollution is a serious and growing problem within our rivers. Plastic waste threatens wildlife through ingestion and entanglement, and slowly breaks down into microplastics, which can work their way into the food chain.

Vapus intoxicatum dissected (single use vape)

Shockingly, once plastic enters our rivers, there is no statutory obligation for any organisation or public body to remove it. Up to 80% of plastic pollution found on our coastlines comes from inland sources, carried there by rivers and streams.

Plasticblitz along the River RotherPreviously focused on the River Thames and its tributaries, the Plasticblitz is going UK-wide for the first time this year. Strandliners is leading events along the River Rover in the Rye area. Our surveys will allow us to compare the ‘Litter DNA’ with previous surveys in the same area, and the data will feed into the ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution’ Project.

Strandliners’ events are as follows:Wednesday 31st May – Rye Harbour Nature ReserveSaturday 10th June – Scots Float, RyeSunday 11th June – Monk Bretton bridge, Rye

See Twitter feed [email protected] for very special plastic tweets of the day