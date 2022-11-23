Polegate parent concerned by ‘huge raw sewage leak’ outside primary school

A Polegate parent is concerned about the impact of a sewage leak near her child’s school.

Amy Henkel was doing the school drop off on November 21 when she noticed the mess at the junction of School Lane and Windsor Way near Polegate Primary School. She said: “There is a huge raw sewage leak. Faeces, soiled toilet paper and urine are all streaming across the pavement. Children, prams, scooters, bikes etc are all going through it and the next thing we will have is an outbreak of norovirus at the school due to the raw sewage being walked through on shoes etc. The council and water companies have been made aware early yesterday morning but after heavy rain yesterday the state of the walkway this morning (November 22) was shocking and something is yet to be done. It's revolting.”

Ms Henkel messaged Southern Water yesterday but was told they were busy. She said: “I’m concerned about the health of children at the school as well as the elderly and vulnerable in the area. It’s unsanitary and is bound to be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. I know the school and various parents have reported it, but nothing seems to be happening. Following covid the last thing the school needs is a norovirus outbreak due to badly maintained sewerage systems.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We have not received a complaint about a leak at the junction of School Lane and Windsor Way but our highways team will visit the site to check the issue is not related to our highway drainage network.”

Sewage leak outside Polegate Primary School (taken 2pm on November 22 by Amy Henkel)

