Sea kale is protected by law, and anyone caught removing the plant could face a fine and criminal charge.

In the last few days some rare and protected sea kale has been taken from Seaford beach and Tide Mills, according to Lewes District Council.

According to the council: “These plants provide a rare habitat and are protected by law, meaning anyone caught removing them could face a fine and a criminal charge as it is a wildlife crime.”

It can be difficult to know what is or isn’t a wildlife crime and when it’s right to involve the police. Wildlife crime takes many forms from trade in endangered species to the unlawful removal of protected plant species.

Sussex Police define a wildlife crimes as “any activity that goes against legislation protecting the UK's wild animals and plants. It can cause pain and suffering to animals, push species closer to extinction and can be linked to other serious crimes like firearms offences and organised crime.”

The wild-growing sea kale is protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act (1981) and must not be picked without permission from the landowner. It grows wild along the coasts of mainland Europe and the British Isles.

The plant has also been known as scurvy grass because it was often pickled and taken on long sea voyages to help prevent scurvy.

Wildlife law is complicated and it can be hard to know whether something is a crime and whether, or when, to involve the police.

If you witness anyone removing these plants while you’re enjoying the beachfront or walking the dog, please report to Sussex Police.