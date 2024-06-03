Project to kickstart recovery of 100 miles of Sussex coastline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ambitious plan to kickstart the recovery of 100 miles of Sussex coastline will be revealed at the launch of Sussex Bay on June 13.

The aim is to accelerate seascape recovery along 100 miles of Sussex coastline from Selsey Bill to Camber Sands, forming a healthy blue ecosystem in which nature, people and local economy can thrive.

Sussex Bay was initiated by Adur & Worthing Councils in collaboration with civic organisations, local businesses, communities and people, and is on a mission to raise £50 million for nature by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Spears, Head of Blue Natural Capital for Sussex Bay, gave a Tedx talk on April 5, and said: "Sussex Bay is a project of hope based upon several years of preceding radical and positive collaboration between hundreds of groups, individuals, businesses and communities working on nature-led recovery projects in the ocean and rivers and access to them. We want to continue with this radical collaboration ensuring that no-one is left behind."

Worthing coastline (Credit: Sussex Bay).

Sussex Bay will officially launch on June 13 in Brighton, with an event including high-integrity financiers, community groups, scientists, residents, community groups, Universities, regulators and civic organisations. More than 400 people have registered, and while the event is now fully booked, there is a waiting list to secure a place.

The team will also share their vision at meetings of the Chamber of Commerce for Brighton and Worthing & Adur in July, and in an event during Shoreham Port Sustainability Week.

Sussex Bay will develop national practitioner, research and funding networks by rolling out the UK's first Blue Nature Capital Lab, linking policy to delivery, engaging with communities around new seascape research and producing a framework for future research-led investable projects in the Sussex Bay area.

How did Sussex Bay emerge?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Spears, Head of Blue Natural Capital for Sussex Bay, gave a Tedx talk on the project.

Adur & Worthing Councils declared a climate emergency in 2019, and it in its net zero strategy, considered the role of local nature recovery. Inspired by over 200 groups and organisations working along the coast and inter-tidal areas, including the Weald to Waves project and the Sussex Inshore Fisheries Association (which introduced a 300 km2 trawler exclusion zone off West Sussex), Sussex Bay was born.

How is Sussex Bay funded?

Sussex Bay receives no funding from either local or national government.

In 2023, following a competitive bid, Sussex Bay received funding from Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and in November appointed a Head of Blue Natural Capital to lead the design and implementation of the UK’s first Blue Natural Capital Lab.

Sussex Bay aims to form a healthy blue ecosystem in which nature can thrive.

In February 2024, following a second competitive bid, Sussex Bay received funding from Rewilding Britain to appoint a Seascape Science Lead to continue the radical collaboration and co-produce a framework for further research, funding need and the development of future investible projects.