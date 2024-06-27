Properties for sale in Midhurst: Beautiful and imposing five bedroom countryside retreat for £1,425,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:46 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:09 BST
With five bedrooms over three floors, and plenty of entertaining space, as well as break out areas for home working, this property is the perfect country retreat.

Offered at a £1,425,000 guide price and located on King’s Drive, in Midhurst, 10 Brackenwood combines the comforts of rural living with the convenience of city transport links, with London Waterloo less than an hour away, and plenty of natural beauty on its doorstep.

As well as the bedrooms, double garage and bathrooms, the property also boasts access to an indoor pool and steam room, and 165 acres of woodland walks across a huge private estate. There’s a canine wet-room to clean off muddy paws, a large first floor balcony and a superb garden terrace, perfect for entertaining friends in the Summer months.

The property is listed by ExP World Uk.

This beautiful and imposing family home is priced at £1,425,000.

