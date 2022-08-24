Protest to be held in Bognor Regis after Southern Water sewage dumps

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest comes after sewage was released along 17 Sussex beaches – including Bognor Regis – over 72 hours last week.

Demonstrators will meet at 12pm on Aldwick Beach, by the boat pound, and sign an open letter to Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb, urging him to take action against Southern Water releases.

Mr Gibb was one of several Sussex MPs to sign a letter calling the waste water releases ‘unacceptable’ last week.

A sign warning swimmers not to enter the sea in Bognor Regis, dated August 16.

He also issued a statement condemning Southern Water for continuing to release sewage into the sea last October, saying: “there needs to be better guidance and more robust rules with regard to environmental permits for storm and emergency overflows.”

For protest organiser, resident, and chair of the Bognor Regis Labour Party Heather Robbins, that isn’t quite enough.

“Anyone can issue a statement,” she said. “He needs to do something. I want to see Mr Gibb taking an interest in these issues. Many residents She criticised the MP for voting against an Environment Bill amendment which would have illegalised sewage dumps, accusing the government of a limp-wristed approach to dealing with water companies.

"We need to introduce active policies like bigger fines, jailing CEOs, and making it properly illegal to do this sort of thing. These big companies can clearly afford the fines that have already been issued, they are not a deterrent and we need to change that.

"I think they’re turning a blind eye to it, but everyone who lives here can’t do that, because it’s affecting our lives and our businesses.”

The Bluetits of Bognor, a sea swimming group directly affected by the releases, will also attend the protest, contributing their significant local presence to the demo.

Leader Clare Franklin said: “Our members are sick of having to choose between risking their physical well-being by swimming in contaminated water, or their mental well-being by keeping out. We are fed up with excuses and demand that something be done to stop this incredibly damaging practice."

A statement issued by Southern Water claims that last week’s discharges were ‘95 per cent rainwater’ and authorised to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding.”