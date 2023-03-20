East Dean will soon welcome a housing development with the focus on sustainability.

Highbeech Properties has started construction on two four-bed homes as part of the £1.1m development.

The development of the EPC B-rated homes is being funded through a loan via Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative, which offers discounted lending for sustainable investments. An EPC rating is a review of a property's energy efficiency. EPCs are graded between A and G – A being the highest level of efficiency and G being the lowest.

Highbeech will install solar panels and two air-source heat pumps which they say will lower heating costs by up to 50 per cent. This is on top of triple-glazed windows and recycled materials.

£1.1 million sustainable housing development coming to East Dean (Photo by Highbeech Properties)

Founders and directors Carmine ‘Pop’ Porpora and Barry Pigram work hand-in-hand with buyers of each property to deliver the bespoke homes.

Ms Porpora said: “Ever since Barry and I established the business, we’ve considered ourselves homebuilders, not housebuilders. Our sole focus is putting time, care, and effort into creating new homes for Sussex’s residents because the property is going to be the centre of their life. It’s important to us that people have the perfect home, and so we focus on building relationships as well as homes.

“Ensuring that quality is embedded in every home is just as much down to the people we work with as our approach. It’s why we insist on working with the same team of sub-contractors for every job, because we know that they share the same vision and care about quality as much as us. Elliot and the team at Lloyds Bank are no different, and they’re a crucial partner for all our developments.”

Elliot Brown, relationship director at Lloyds, said: “Housing is high on the agenda - from first homes to renovations - but it’s important not to lose sight of the quality of new homes that are offered. Pop and Barry have this front of mind and it’s why they’re so well-respected in the area.

