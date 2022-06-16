£2 million makeover at Seven Sisters is unveiled

Following the investment of around £2m from the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), the fully-refurbished visitor centre at the site is now open to visitors.

The old facilities have been transformed to create an interactive space to learn more about the country park and its coastal setting. There are also activities relating to the wildlife, people, geology, and history of the area.

New and accessible toilet facilities have opened and signs around the site has been given a makeover – making it easier for people to find their way around.

The team outside the new visitor centre (photo from SDNPA)

The SDNPA took ownership of the site last summer from East Sussex County Council and this work is just the first phase of refurbishments at the country park. Work is well under way to renovate holiday accommodation and facilities at nearby Foxholes and there is now a locally-sourced takeaway food and drinks service too.

Looking ahead, there will be activities on offer all year round and the newly refurbished bike hire service, run by The Cuckmere Cycle Company, will be opened.

Peter Cousin, commercial manager for Seven Sisters Country Park, said, “After well over two years in the making, we’re so excited to be opening our new facilities.

“Seven Sisters is the perfect introduction to the South Downs National Park and we hope our facilities will inspire people and create a sense of wonderment for just how special this landscape is. This is a globally-important site where nature and people come together and we’re proud to have a visitor centre that does justice to the location.”

Peter Cousin, commercial manager at Seven Sisters Country Park (photo from SDNPA)

Trevor Beattie, chief executive of the SDNPA, said, “This is a big milestone for Britain’s youngest National Park and we’re excited for the future.

“We’ve made a long-term commitment to not only providing a world-class experience for visitors, but also being a nature recovery hub for the South East. Thanks to some of our innovative work, we’re already starting to see the first green shoots of nature recovery and it’s fantastic to see.

“This is a treasured site and so much more than just a great view, so we hope our new visitor offer inspires people to learn more about Seven Sisters and, ultimately, care for the site so it can be enjoyed by generations to come.”