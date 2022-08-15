Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was just one of the responses on Facebook after Mid Sussex District Council announced a Spacehive page to raise £1,071 for a safe space for the waterfowl to rest.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said: “Currently the ducks live on a hard standing in the pond with no protection from the elements or predators.

“We think an upgrade is needed but we can’t do this without local community help.”

They added: “If we are lucky enough to raise more than the targeted amount, then we will ensure that the left-over money will go into putting in more waterfowl friendly areas in the pond.”

The campaign has provoked strong reactions on social media with some Facebook commenters calling it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘a complete waste of money’.

One said: “A man-made duck house is too hemmed in, so the wild ducks won’t use it.”

Another said: “Surely you can afford a duck house after the amount of council tax you take off me.”

One commenter said the suggestion had ‘gone swimmingly’, while another asked ‘can’t we send the ducks the bill?’

However, the post did receive some positive attention with around 24 backers having pledged almost £400 to the initiative already.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said: “The Council will also be investing in the pond by upgrading the bollards, replacing the floating islands and making repairs to the brick built island.

“Lindfield Pond is a well-loved historic feature and some local residents have asked us how they could support or improve it.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for the community to get involved in a fun project and make a difference in the local area.

“Obviously there’s no obligation for anyone to contribute but if you would like to donate then you are welcome to do so.”

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for further comment.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser visit spacehive.com/lindfield-floating-duck-house.