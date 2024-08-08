Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Government’s Planning Inspectorate has completed its examination of the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm DCO application for up to 90 wind turbines off the Sussex coast and associated electrical infrastructure. An underground cable route will come to shore under Climping Beach in West Sussex, bringing power to the National Grid at Bolney Substation in Mid Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision is expected to be announced in early 2025. If consented, Rampion 2 could power the equivalent of over one million homes and reduce carbon emissions by around 1.8 million tonnes per year. Put another way, Rampion 2 could generate around three-quarters of all the electricity demands for the whole of Sussex and combined with the operating Rampion Wind Farm, could power the entire electricity demand for Sussex.

“We want to thank the local communities in Sussex and statutory bodies for taking the time to contribute to the examination process,” said Umair Patel, Project Lead, Rampion 2. “Over the past three years, we refined and adapted the proposals, listening to community and expert input, and our goal throughout has been to create the best possible project for this site, for the community and the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the project achieve consent, construction could start in 2027 with the wind farm expected to be fully operational by the end of the decade, helping meet the UK’s increased target to quadruple offshore wind capacity from 15 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to 60 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm off Sussex Coast

To get a head start on gearing up the potential local supply chain, the Rampion 2 team has already held the first of several supplier engagement events. Over 100 businesses, most from the South East, came together at the Assembly Hall in Worthing on 1 May 2024 to discuss opportunities presented by the wind farm and connect during round table sessions. Presentations were heard from local and regional companies with expertise in the renewable sector, many who already successfully work with RWE wind farms in the UK.

Among those attending were suppliers for the existing Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, including Belay Rope Access, based in Newhaven, who have run equipment familiarisation courses for wind turbine technicians and management at Rampion for ten years, and Cutts Marine, also in Newhaven, who supply safety expertise and services. Numerous other firms attended who were involved in the construction of the existing Rampion, including Land and Power Ltd, based in Henfield, and Hemsley Orrell Partnership (HOP) based in Hove.

“There are lots of opportunities with the project, onshore and offshore, and we intend to hold more of these supplier events with businesses in the region next year, including smaller companies who can supply our potential tier one and two suppliers, so that they can gear up for this exciting opportunity. This way we can help ensure that Rampion 2 brings economic benefit across the region,” continued Umair Patel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses who wish to be involved are being urged to register on the RWE Supplier Engagement Platform.

Rampion 2 is being developed by RWE, one of the UK’s most established and experienced renewable energy producers and a global leader in offshore wind. It is developing the project on behalf of a joint venture company including a Macquarie-led consortium and a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (a leading North American energy infrastructure company). Together with owners of the existing Rampion Offshore Wind Farm they have signed an Agreement for Lease with The Crown Estate (managers of the seabed) securing an option to develop on the site.