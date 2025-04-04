Rampion 2 offshore wind farm with up to 90 turbines approved by government
Rampion Extension Development Ltd, the developer of Rampion 2, welcomed the decision by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, the Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP.
The project, which is being developed by RWE on behalf of its joint venture partners, a Macquarie-led consortium and a subsidiary of leading North American energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc., could power the equivalent of over one-million homes and reduce carbon emissions by around 1.8 million tonnes per year.
Rampion 2’s Development Consent Order allows up to 90 wind turbines and foundations off the Sussex coast. Subsea cables are planned to bring the power to shore under Climping Beach and an underground cable route would take the power to a new substation at Oakendene near Cowfold, before reaching final connection into the transmission network at Bolney, Mid Sussex.
Project lead for the Rampion 2 Umair Patel said: “We are delighted to receive development consent for the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm proposal. This is a key milestone for the project and Rampion 2 is now set to play an important role in securing the UK’s energy supplies from our abundant wind resource. We will now consider the Development Consent Order in detail as we plan the next steps.
“This is great news for Rampion 2 and for Sussex, as the wind farm could generate around three-quarters of all the electricity demand for the whole of Sussex and generate jobs during both construction and operation.”
Karen Algate, senior consent manager for Rampion 2, added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sussex community for their input over the past four years, helping us refine and adapt the proposals to create the best possible project for this site, for the community and the environment. I would also like to pay special thanks to our committed project team and consultants who have worked tirelessly to bring Rampion 2 a significant step closer to reality.”
