I note Huw Merriman MP’s only comment concerning Gladman’s development was focused on vehicular access.

Nothing on other infrastructure or most importantly access to GP services which are absolutely appalling in Bexhill and there seems to be no end to increased housing in spite of an inability of Rother and Bexhill councils to attract sufficient GP coverage for existing residents let alone the thousands being given new accommodation. In addition both councils could insist on developers fixing the appalling roads providing access to and for their proposed projects.

Cllr Sam Coleman, far left, Cllr Julie Norris, second from right, and local campaigners SUS-221103-115903001

The suits certainly do not reflect the local sentiments as to the continued development of housing in unsuitable areas and at an unsustainable concentration given the severe lack of infrastructure, schools access and medical services.

