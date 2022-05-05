Reader’s letter: Plenty of activities at Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Next week, Eastbourne is hosting our second Spring Water Festival – Celebrating Water.
This is a 10-day festival, from Friday May 13 to Sunday May 22, with more than 30 events taking place.
These include yoga, exhibitions of artwork in six of our hotels, a big beach clean, an eco-fair, walking to visit and use our 12 refill stations along our seafront, pilgrimages, plus film shows in the Towner, Citizen Science and Studio on the Beach.
There is also a fundraising rock and blues concert and a conference as well as a creative competition entitled The Sea.
Full details are on our website here, or contact [email protected] or phone 07971 909454.
Everyone is welcome and there is something for all of you!
This is one way to try to get rid of single-use plastics from our town.
