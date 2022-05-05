Reader’s letter: Plenty of activities at Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Next week, Eastbourne is hosting our second Spring Water Festival – Celebrating Water.

This is a 10-day festival, from Friday May 13 to Sunday May 22, with more than 30 events taking place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include yoga, exhibitions of artwork in six of our hotels, a big beach clean, an eco-fair, walking to visit and use our 12 refill stations along our seafront, pilgrimages, plus film shows in the Towner, Citizen Science and Studio on the Beach.

Eastbourne seafront 1/9/21 Eastbourne pier SUS-220902-151812001

There is also a fundraising rock and blues concert and a conference as well as a creative competition entitled The Sea.

Full details are on our website here, or contact [email protected] or phone 07971 909454.

Everyone is welcome and there is something for all of you!