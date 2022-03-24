READER’S LETTER: Tatty? Eastbourne is dirty, and filthy in places

Councillor Shore’s description of Eastbourne being tatty is mild Parts of Eastbourne are in a shameful state, says councillor.
In fact in the main part it is dirty and in some parts in is filthy.
Terminus Road has many shops front that are uninviting.
The back streets are littered with debris discarded by people that should know better, also leaves from the winter’s fall still smother the pavements, becoming very slippery when wet.
As for the bandstand, that should be the jewel in the crown.
It is filthy and the sheltered area is full of discarded bedding.
The shelters along the promenade stink of urine.
As for the Town Hall, the mish-mash of cracked paving stones and tarmac would not impress any visiting dignitaries.
Whichever council is responsible for keeping the town clean, the borough councillors are elected to look after the town.
About time they did and do not blame Covid.
