Reader's letter: Thanks for saving ancient hedge in Stone Cross

I would like to commend our councillors on the Wealden Planning Committee (South) for being resolute in their desire to protect the ancient hedgerow along Hailsham Road, Stone Cross from obliteration by developers planning to build nine executive style houses.

The hedgerow contains seven different species within a 30 metre length (hazel, elder, blackthorn, spindle, hawthorn, box, and rose) which means it is approximately 700 years old.

The presence of spindle is characteristic of an ancient hedgerow.

Christine Hanson and the 700-year-old hedgerow in Stone Cross

Other species of climbers and wildflowers are also present, including, hops, honeysuckle, bramble and ivy.

It was fantastic to hear our local councillors putting the value of our precious natural resources ahead of the profit motive of build, build, build.