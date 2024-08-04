Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath has been awarded a £2.25m grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will help Borde Hill deliver the proposals for its ‘Reinventing Borde Hill’ project.

According to Borde Hill, this project will enable the site to ‘unlock’ 110 acres of listed landscape, while improving access to the site’s heritage.

Borde Hill said key elements of the project include: an all-year-round Eco Lodge, a pedestrian route to encourage accessible and green travel, a Dinosaur Wood for outdoor learning and play, and the Growers Community Garden and Propagation Project. Visit bordehill.co.uk/about-us/reinventing-borde-hill.

Jay Goddard, managing director and fifth generation Family custodian of Borde Hill, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is testament to the significance of this project. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we can now unlock new areas of Borde Hill, providing vital access to green space for our local community, and creating important opportunities to learn about our shared natural heritage, while also safeguarding our nationally important botanical collection and natural landscape for generations to come.”

Stuart McLeod, director England – London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Landscapes and nature form the bedrock of our culture and heritage, improving wellbeing, sparking curiosity, and protecting and providing for the community’s surrounding and inhabiting them. That’s why we’re proud to fund Borde Hill to deliver this project that will open-up this historically and horticulturally significant landscape. At The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we’re incredibly proud to be playing a role in ensuring our natural heritage is safeguarded for generations to come, but also that the projects we fund give people the chance to connect with the nature and wildlife that is on their doorsteps.”

Borde Hill said the project aims to ‘reinvent’ the South Park as a thriving destination for the 21st century while honouring Borde Hill Garden Charity’s important botanical history. They said there will be learning, engagement and wellbeing activities, as well as the provision of accessible new facilities in the South Park and at Sugworth Farm. Volunteers, community groups and schools will be able to take part in the project through co-creation design and construction activities, plus ongoing training and learning opportunities.