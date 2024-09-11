The water company apologised for the ‘noise and disruption’ after tankers arrived on the A259 on Monday evening (September 9).

"Our teams are responding to a burst sewer at the junction of Ravens Road and Southdown Road, Shoreham,” a social media post read.

"We'd like to apologise to residents for the noise and traffic disruption this evening as tankers, storage tanks and pumps arrive to support our emergency response.”

The incident led to flooding of nearby roads. Southern Water said staff were ‘doing what we can’ to ‘contain the spill, and protect the local environment’.

In an update on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said: “Repairs are currently underway but the good news is that the burst was contained and there was no environmental impact."

During the ‘emergency activity’, it anticipated that local residents will ‘experience noise and traffic disruption’ as tankers, storage tanks and pumps arrive at the scene to support.

Southern Water said on Tuesday that customer teams were speaking to customers about what is happening and ‘offering any support they can’.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate the huge inconvenience this is likely to cause, especially during the night, and are very sorry.

"As soon as the flows are under control, our engineers will start to work on fixing the pipe.

"We will keep customers updated through our social media channels and our website.”

1 . Tankers arrive on A259 after sewer pipe bursts in West Sussex town; nearby roads flooded Tankers arrive on A259 after sewer pipe bursts in West Sussex town; nearby roads flooded Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Tankers arrive on A259 after sewer pipe bursts in West Sussex town; nearby roads flooded Tankers arrive on A259 after sewer pipe bursts in West Sussex town; nearby roads flooded Photo: Eddie Mitchell