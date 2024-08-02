The government has issued advice to the public after reports dead seagulls were found in a West Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports on social media suggested a number of dead seagulls were found on Lancing Beach Green on Saturday morning (July 27).

One resident reported on the Nextdoor community website: "A man and lady with dogs appeared to be picking them up and headed in the direction of The Perch. We contacted Defra and they want to know what happened to the birds. We also saw two dead gulls in Penhill Road on Friday afternoon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs did not confirm or deny these reports – but issued important advice to the public.

The government has issued advice to the public after reports dead seagulls were found in a West Sussex village. Photo: Anja from Pixabay

A spokesperson said: “The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) carries out year-round surveillance of dead wild birds submitted via public reports and warden patrols as part of its wild bird surveillance programme.

“In Great Britain members of the public are encouraged to report findings of dead wild birds using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). However, if wildlife crime is suspected this should be reported to the police immediately.

“APHA triages reports and does not collect all birds. They adjust the collection thresholds for dead wild birds for different species to increase or decrease the sensitivity of surveillance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“APHA and their contractors then collect some of these birds and test them to help us understand what risk posed to poultry and other captive birds is through understanding how the disease is distributed geographically and in different types of wild bird, not all birds will be collected.”

Defra said wild birds are ‘susceptible to a range of diseases and injuries’ and not all dead birds will have been infected with avian influenza.

Click here to find out more on disposing of dead wild birds not required for surveillance.

The Defra spokesperson added: “APHA publish a report (updated weekly) on findings of HPAI in wild birds in Great Britain and further information on reports of avian influenza in wild bird in Great Britain and across Europe are available via APHAs outbreak assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are unable to comment on any testing or reports that are not listed at this site as the results will not yet be ready for publication.

"APHA have also launched a new interactive map of reported wild bird mortality and findings of avian influenza virus (bird flu) in wild birds and wild mammals and an interactive data dashboard of findings of avian influenza virus in wild birds.

“The status of dead wild birds reported online or via the helpline (03459 33 55 77), can be checked by entering the location of your report or your Defra reference number (prefixed by WSF- or REP-) in the interactive maps search box.

"Data in the map and dashboard is updated weekly, collection information and test results may show as pending for recent reports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further guidance on wild bird incidents is available through the mitigation strategy.

Defra added: “Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if you touch wild bird faeces or feathers or after feeding wild birds.”