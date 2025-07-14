There have been reports of fish deaths after pipe damage was discovered at a Lancing nature reserve – but the local MP is hopeful 'we will see positive changes'.

Urgent work is underway to revitalise Widewater Lagoon in Lancing, just off the A259 – which is owned and managed by Lancing Parish Council, with support from conservation group World of Widewater.

Water levels in the beauty spot have been falling, with reports of fish deaths, with bird life also impacted.

It comes after erosion damaged the pipe, leaving it with holes, and the water level has dropped.

Urgent work is underway to revitalise Widewater Lagoon in Lancing, just off the A259 – which is owned and managed by Lancing Parish Council, with support from conservation group World of Widewater. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

An Environment Agency spokesperson explained: “Widewater Lagoon is a unique coastal habitat and nature reserve.

“The mitigation pipe which feeds the lagoon with seawater has suffered erosion and damage due to the hostile environment it sits in which has resulted in numerous holes and dents along the pipe.

“Under the current beach management plan, we continue to maintain the mitigation pipe ensuring it remains clear of shingle and plant material.

“However, management of the pipe costs in the region of £40,000 and we cannot continue to pay for this through our flood risk funding.

“We are engaging with partner agencies regarding long term funding options to ensure the preservation of the habitat.”

Tom Rutland, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, has taken a leading role in finding a solution.

He has been proving regular updates to constituents via Facebook.

The latest post on Friday (July 11) revealed that a digger was used to clear the silt and dig a trench at both ends of the mitigation pipe on the lagoon side. The MP said an ‘incredible job’ has been done.

He added: “Water is already trickling through as a result of this, and we eagerly await the high tides of the next few days, which should begin to slowly refill the lagoon.

“On Monday, the Environment Agency will get to work on the sea end of the pipe which will allow water to flow through more freely.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us get to where we are, particularly the World of Widewater (WoW) Committee, Lancing Parish Council, Southern Water (for rescuing over 100 fish), the Environment Agency, Glynn and the rest of yesterday's team!

“On Monday 14th, the Environment Agency will arrive to start works on the sea end of the pipe – and clearing the pipe itself.

“They have blocked out five days, arriving between 8 to 9am each day. It might not take as long as this, and they'll work as quickly as they can.

“There will be some limited disruption caused by a lorry and two medium sized vans, parked at adjacent to the end of the footbridge, beach side.

“For a short period, to allow for flush through, water will be piped from the lagoon. The EA have assured us that this will be a minimal amount and will be recycled back in.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we will see positive changes to the lagoon.”

The MP previously revealed he had received ‘detailed advice’ from the Environment Agency that pumping water, containing chlorine, into the brackish lagoon ‘risks destabilising the ecosystem’.

[This is] resulting in greater fish deaths and negative impacts on the current flora and fauna,” Mr Rutland added.

"We have collectively agreed to not proceed with that temporary measure.

“I am delighted to let you know that Lancing Parish Council and WoW aim to have a digger on site at the lagoon later this week. It estimated that works should take approximately one day. As soon as completed, the EA will move to clear the sea end of the pipe.

"In addition to that, they will look to clear a number of the feeder pipes and remove one of the boards which would allow approximately seven tidal flows per year to enter the lagoon. This would reduce the current inlet threshold from a 6.0m tide to 5.8m.

“LPC and WOW will be looking for volunteers to ensure year-round inspection and maintenance to prevent reoccurrence.

"I would like once again to thank LPC, WOW, the Environment Agency and WSCC for their collaboration on this really urgent issue. A genuine team effort and our community at its best.”

The WoW said it has been ‘working tirelessly’ with partners to ‘secure a way forward’ for the health of the lagoon.

Chairman Gill Purnell said: “The current situation of very low water with dangerously high salinity levels due to the blocked mitigation pipe which has been devastating for the ecosystem and troubling to witness. All agencies involved quickly grasped the severity of the situation and whilst it may not seem so, they acted as quickly as possible.

“We have been working in a truly collaborative manner and it has been heart-warming to be part of such a team. Many suggestions have been proposed to initially raise the water levels and then formulate a short term plan of clearing the mitigation pipe and outlet pipe of silt and shingle. In addition to this, we have been considering a longer term maintenance plan to keep the pipes clear in order to to avoid this situation reoccurring in the future.

“I am grateful to all who have posted helpful suggestions on Facebook and also contacted me by email.

“As you will know, with so many agencies involved, meticulous attention needs to be paid to working within legal frameworks and ensuring that at the heart is the ecosystem and wellbeing of all wildlife in and around the lagoon.”

On Thursday (July 10), a committee member of WoW – and registered Groundsman – used an excavator to clear the outlet pipe and this was monitored by the parish council. The Environment Agency followed up with the clearance of the mitigation pipe.

The WoW added: “Other measures will also be taken by EA to enable more water to flow freely.

“Moving forward, raising money for future lagoon end maintenance via crowdfunding has been suggested as well as forming a WoW maintenance working party with LPC who would hold the overall responsibility. If you have any views on this please contact me [email protected].”

Ms Purnell said Southern Water requested a site visit to ‘test for any signs of a detrimental effect’ to the fish, other marine life or wildlife.

She added: “Obviously they were already aware of the sad situation regarding dead fish. As yet I do not know the result of the testing.”

Southern Water said it is ‘supporting the council, and others, to try to find a solution to the issues there’.

A spokesperson for the water company added: “We were approached by MP Tom Rutland to help with concerns raised about the health of Widewater Lagoon. While the lagoon belongs to Lancing Parish Council and is separate to our network, our teams are supporting Mr Rutland, the Environment Agency, West Sussex County Council and Lancing Parish Council to find a solution to the issues it is experiencing.”

West Sussex County Council has also been ‘offering advice’ to Lancing Parish council but could not comment further.

When building the Shoreham to Lancing Sea defence scheme in 2003, the Environment Agency raised beach levels. This ‘prevented the natural flow of seawater into the lagoon’.

As part of the project, the government agency installed the Widewater Lagoon mitigation pipe, to allow seawater to enter the lagoon during high tides, ‘helping maintain its ecological balance’.

Widewater Lagoon was designated a Site of Nature Conservation Importance in May 1992 and as a Local Nature Reserve in 1997.

Lancing Parish Council owns and operates the landward element of the Widewater Lagoon mitigation pipe. It manages it in collaboration with the Widewater Lagoon Local Nature Reserve Steering Committee.

The site is managed by a steering committee made up of representatives from Lancing Parish Council, West Sussex County Council, Shoreham and District Ornithological Society, and World of Widewater.

The Environment Agency, with Natural England, provides advice, when approached, to the committee.