Resident says photos show great crested newts near site of proposed new homes in West Sussex village

A Crawley Down resident has sent in photographs, which she says show great crested newts near to a site where 48 new homes are proposed.

Merrow Wood (Burleigh Lane Crawley Down Ltd) has applied to demolish numbers 9-11 Woodlands Close, Crawley Down, and to build the new homes with parking space for 111 cars.

The homes would be built on land to the north of Burleigh Lane with open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1593.

A contributed photo of a great crested newt taken by a Crawley Down resident in August

Sandhill Lane resident Lorna, secretary and communications officer for the Sandhill Lane Residents Association (SLRA), said the three photos show great crested newts ‘are living and migrating within 250m of this proposed site’.

“There is great interest locally about this proposed development, and for many reasons,” she said, adding that dozens of objections letters can be seen on the Mid Sussex District planning portal. The Sussex Express previously reported on the many objection letters to the application, as well as Merrow Wood’s responses to them.

Lorna said: “The presence of great crested newts, as a Protected Species, should be a key factor in the council’s decision.”

Natural England confirms great crested newts are a European protected species at www.gov.uk/guidance/great-crested-newts-protection-surveys-and-licences.

One of Lorna's photos from July 2024

The Protected Species Report for the application, which can be found on the MSDC planning portal, said nine ponds identified within 250m of the survey area boundary were subject to eDNA sampling for these newts. It said: “Ponds P21 and P22 returned a positive result for GCN (great crested newt) eDNA.”

But the report also said that ponds P2, P4, P5 and P7 were negative for great crested newt eDNA. It added: “No access was granted to P1, P3 was dry at the time of survey and no pond was present at the location of P6. No GCN were recorded under reptile refugia during the reptile survey.”

Lorna said she took two of the newt photos on July 11, 2024, in her back garden. She said these show a great crested newt on her compost box (on top of old carpet). She said the Wildcall service at the Sussex Wildlife Trust confirmed this was a great crested newt. She said the third photo was taken on August 14 this year by a neighbour.

Sussex Wildlife Trust’s website said great crested newts are ‘giants of the newt world’ that ‘can reach lengths of up to 17cm’. It said: “Sussex is a stronghold for the great crested newt but their populations are patchily distributed and numbers are in decline.”

Following various objection letters to the planning application, Daniel Webber, founder and managing director at Merrow Wood, said the ‘well-designed homes’ would ‘help people get their foot on the housing ladder’. He added that there is ‘substantial need’ for homes in the area where ‘home ownership is still out of reach’ for many people.

Merrow Wood also sent a list of ‘significant community benefits’, which include: 15 affordable homes, four First Homes and 11 rented homes for residents in ‘acute housing need’; the generation of a ‘sustainable community’, with investment in local education (£430,000 funding for local schools and £214,000 invested in the local community); a stream of funding towards a 3G football pitch for Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club and the 1st Turners Hill and Crawley Down Scout Group, as well as other projects in the area; new dedicated spaces created for nature; and a new children’s play area.

Merrow Wood has now been approached for a comment about the newts.