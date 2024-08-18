Sussex Wildlife Trust said August is the best time of year to discover one of the UK’s chunkiest caterpillars – the elephant hawk-moth – and this has proved to be the case.

Dozens of people have been sending in their photos to Sussex World.

A trust spokesperson said: “The bright pink Elephant Hawk-moth is arguably one of our most impressive moths. They can be seen from May to August, often feeding on honeysuckle.

"The moth is up to 8cm long, usually dark brown with a wrinkled body, the caterpillar resembles an elephant's trunk.

“This is where this moth gets its unusual name.

“They also have two large, distinctive eye-spots, which give the caterpillar the appearance of a cartoon snake.”

1 . Residents across Sussex discover 'strange garden visitor' The elephant hawk-moth was spotted in Newchapel, Surrey Photo: Chris Dixon

2 . Residents across Sussex discover 'strange garden visitor' Pictured in Hastings Photo: Contributed

3 . Residents across Sussex discover 'strange garden visitor' The caterpillar pictured here was found on a fuchsia plant in a garden in Horsham Photo: Contributed

4 . Residents across Sussex discover 'strange garden visitor' Pictured in Hastings Photo: Contributed