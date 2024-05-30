Residents asked for views on proposed locations of new electric vehicle chargepoints in Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being asked for their views on the proposed locations of several new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints in Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex.

The proposed locations of the new roadside chargepoints have been selected because either a member of the public has made a request, or the location has been identified as an area with limited off-road parking and a lack of nearby public chargepoints.

Residents who live in the proposed roads have received a letter explaining the proposals and giving details of a four-week consultation which runs until Friday, June 21.

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know in the coming years more and more people will be making the move towards electric vehicles.

“So, it’s important to act now to ensure we’re able to support our residents with charging facilities, particularly in areas where people need to park in the street.

“Residents without electric vehicles will still be able to park as normal as there will be no changes to parking restrictions initially. Any possible changes to this approach in the future will go through a further consultation process.”

The proposals form part of the latest round of installations from the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, a partnership between West Sussex County Council, its district and borough partners in Adur, Arun, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, and Worthing, and Connected Kerb.

So far 215 chargepoints have been installed across West Sussex on the roadside and in district and borough car parks, with many more planned in the coming years.

Residents can have their say on the locations by visiting https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints.

If people are unable to complete the survey online, they can call 0330 222 7770.

To view the proposed locations, or suggest a location for future proposed chargepoints, please visit www.connectedkerb.com/westsussexresidents.