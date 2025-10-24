Robotic system allows Goodwood cows to choose when they are milked

Cows at Goodwood can now choose when they are milked – by state-of-the-art robotic dairy milking machines.

The cow enters this futuristic system and is recognised by an identification responder, which begins the process. The system can access historical data of each cow, knows the position of the teats and determines the concentration of feed to provide the cow which is determined by the milk production and lactation phase the cow is in.

A 3D camera and laser-guided system detect the cow’s teats, while soft brushes clean them to ensure optimal hygiene and encourage the start of the milking process.

The robot’s arm then attaches the milking cups with exact precision from the lasers and adjusts in real-time to the cow’s movements. Throughout the process, sensors monitor the milk flow, quality, temperature, and other key health indicators, all without any need for human handling.

A cow goes in to be milked

Once milking is complete, the cups detach, and the cow exits at her own pace. The system then resets to welcome the next cow, providing a smooth, efficient cycle.

Goodwood launched the innovative ‘Astronaut A5 Next Milking Solution’ system, supplied by Lely, on October 14.

The robotic dairy has been introduced as part of Goodwood’s ongoing commitment to pioneering sustainable agricultural practices and supporting animal wellbeing. Among the benefits it is said to reduce stress for the cow.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional farming values, the estate said it is not only improving the efficiency and quality of milk production but also ensuring a healthier, happier herd. This supports the Estate’s broader sustainability goals by reducing the carbon footprint associated with manual milking processes and optimising resources across the farm.

The Goodwood team

The entire system is powered by Lely Horizon, an advanced farm management platform that collects and analyses data on each cow’s behaviour, health, and milk production. This data is available in real time, giving farmers valuable insights to support proactive, data-driven herd management.

The milk is collected through tubes in the robotic arm and stored in a tank within the milking system. From there, it is transported to the dairy, where it is pasteurised and processed into a range of organic milk products - raw, skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole and kefir. In addition to bottled milk, it is used to produce Goodwood’s award-winning cheeses, including Charlton, Levin Down, Molecomb Blue and St Roche, available for purchase at the Goodwood Home Farm Shop.

Milk is also supplied to restaurants and cafés across the Goodwood Estate, following its farm-to-fork philosophy and ensuring fresh, high-quality dairy is enjoyed throughout the community.

Goodwood said the benefits include other cows being able to approach during the milking process, enhancing comfort.

The robotic milking system. Photo: Max Carter

The calm environment, gentle cleaning system, and quiet operation all contribute to improved animal wellbeing and udder health.

The system enhances productivity as the cows are milked more frequently and consistently often produce more milk, and of higher quality. Continuous monitoring also ensures that any issues with milk quality or cow health are detected early, allowing for fast and targeted intervention.

The system can detect the colour, temperature, fat/protein, lactose, conductivity and milk speed. This precision not only protects milk quality but also minimizes unnecessary waste, ensuring that more of the milk produced meets safety and quality standards for consumption.

It also brings major labour efficiencies. With no need for manual milking routines, farm staff are free to focus on animal care, pasture management, and other high-value tasks. The robot runs around the clock with minimal human input, providing both flexibility and reliability for staff.