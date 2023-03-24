Edit Account-Sign Out
Rogate school children clean up the neighbourhood

Red Kites class from Rogate CE Primary school carried out a litter pick in the local area as part of our Eco Day.

By Christine WardContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT

On 24th March, the whole school was involved in activities to help to support our environment.

This included planting up a bee-friendly wildflower area, sowing vegetables, creating bird feeders, building bug homes and many other fun yet meaningful activities.

As a way of raising awareness about our personal eco-footprint, all bins were removed for the day and the children had to put any litter they created into their own personal re-usable carried bag. At the end of the day, we looked at how much rubbish we had produced and each class chose an eco-winner.

Our litter picking team!
The staff and children all had a fantastic day and hopefully a lot was learned about how important it is to care for our planet.

