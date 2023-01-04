Seals are often seen in Sovereign Harbour which attracts people and photographers. Most people respect the animals and keep their distance, but sometimes people get too close and a spokesperson for the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association said he’s recently seen people throwing stones at the seals. He said: “Everyone, especially harbour residents, enjoys seeing the seals: it would be such a shame if a few thoughtless and inconsiderate individuals drove them away!”
The association has erected some signs warning people to enjoy them from a distance.