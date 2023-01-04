Edit Account-Sign Out
Seals spotted in Sovereign Harbour sparks warning from community group

Seals have been seen in Sovereign Harbour which has caused a community group to put up signs for the public.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago

Seals are often seen in Sovereign Harbour which attracts people and photographers. Most people respect the animals and keep their distance, but sometimes people get too close and a spokesperson for the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association said he’s recently seen people throwing stones at the seals. He said: “Everyone, especially harbour residents, enjoys seeing the seals: it would be such a shame if a few thoughtless and inconsiderate individuals drove them away!”

The association has erected some signs warning people to enjoy them from a distance.

Seals in Sovereign Harbour spark warning from community group (photo from Rob Torre)
Seals in Sovereign Harbour spark warning from community group (photo from Claire Harvey)
Seals in Sovereign Harbour spark warning from community group (photo from the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association)