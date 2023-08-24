BREAKING
See Devious Dolphins dance in Littlehampton High Street at the Love Local Arts Sustainability Day

Devious Dolphins danced in Littlehampton High Street as the Littlehampton Love Local Arts Sustainability Day highlighted the relationship between humans and nature.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

Part of the Love Local Arts Summer Programme 2023, the event on Wednesday, August 23, included free, high-quality, fun for the whole family, with fantastic pop-up performances, live entertainment, a silent disco, an art workshop and a variety of charity and commercial stalls.

Devious Dolphins was a playful and interactive performance, including a comedy walkabout show with two dolphins communicating through whistle sounds and water spraying.

The summer series has been celebrating the completion of the public realm work. The final event is an End of Summer Party on Wednesday, August 30, from 11am to 3pm.

Devious Dolphins dancing in Littlehampton High Street to highlight the relationship between humans and nature.

1. Sustainability Day

Devious Dolphins dancing in Littlehampton High Street to highlight the relationship between humans and nature. Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23082301

The waste prevention team encouraging people to reuse and recycle more

2. Sustainability Day

The waste prevention team encouraging people to reuse and recycle more Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23082301

Sustainability Day in Littlehampton High Street

3. Sustainability Day

Sustainability Day in Littlehampton High Street Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23082301

Practising circus skills

4. Sustainability Day

Practising circus skills Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23082301

