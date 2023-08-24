See Devious Dolphins dance in Littlehampton High Street at the Love Local Arts Sustainability Day
Part of the Love Local Arts Summer Programme 2023, the event on Wednesday, August 23, included free, high-quality, fun for the whole family, with fantastic pop-up performances, live entertainment, a silent disco, an art workshop and a variety of charity and commercial stalls.
Devious Dolphins was a playful and interactive performance, including a comedy walkabout show with two dolphins communicating through whistle sounds and water spraying.
The summer series has been celebrating the completion of the public realm work. The final event is an End of Summer Party on Wednesday, August 30, from 11am to 3pm.