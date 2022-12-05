See the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex helping plant Queen’s Green Canopy Tree of Trees at Findon campsite

A tree from the Queen’s Green Canopy Tree of Trees has been planted in Findon with the help of Lady Emma Barnard, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex. Alongside the special birch tree, community interest company The Wellderness helped plant another 145 trees, provided by South Downs National Park, at Wild Heart Hill campsite last Saturday.

Skirting Monarch’s Way, Wild Heart Hill is a regular venue for The Wellderness' workshops, courses and events. Jose Lavelle, who owns the campsite, praised The Wellderness for the work it has done in changing people’s attitudes to nature since launching in January 2021. She explained this was important as 50 per cent of the biodiversity has been removed in Britain.

Mark Cropley, who co-founded The Wellderness, said: "It was a really heart-warming day. When I looked across and saw groups of people that didn’t know each other, sat around the campfire, eating, I knew that that was fulfilling our community spirit.”

The hard work was rewarded by a community food share, before Mel Maelo of White Raven Ceremonies brought the occasion to a close with an ancient Druidic blessing ceremony for the young trees. Mel said: "How wonderful to be blessed with this specific tree. The birch is usually the first tree that is planted when planting a forest or woodland. It is known as the pioneer tree because it births the forest.”

Lady Emma Barnard, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, with The Wellderness founders Matt Dumbleton and Mark Cropley, Wild Heart Hill campsite owner Jose Lavelle, Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury, town crier Bob Smytherman and Adur District Council chairman Andy McGregor

