Shoreham Port announces new marine biodiversity project

Shoreham Port have today (Wednesday August 28) announced a new project coined 'Southwick Reef' designed to enhance marine biodiversity and support wildlife along the East Harbour Arm at Southwick Beach. Run in partnership with Adur and Worthing Councils, Brighton and Hove City Council, Sussex Bay, Sussex Dolphin Project and University of Brighton, the project is scheduled for launch in summer 2025.

Funded through the Shoreham Harbour Regeneration Board, Southwick Reef is a multi-organisation collaboration designed to transform the marine environment within the area. The project will see the installation of state-of-the-art structures, including living sea wall tiles, intertidal cubes, and vertical micro pools, all engineered to withstand tidal forces whilst creating richer habitats than the traditional harbour wall.

The structures are expected to boost the number and diversity of species in the area, enhancing ecosystem resilience. Seaweeds and algae will flourish, providing shelter and food for small invertebrates, which in turn become food sources for larger creatures.

Accessible to the public at low tide, Southwick Reef will offer visitors a unique opportunity to engage with marine species and observe the benefits of ecological restoration firsthand.

An interpretation board will be installed, and the project will also serve as an educational tool for local schools, helping students learn about marine biodiversity, coastal science, and their local maritime environment.

To ensure the project's success, a baseline biodiversity survey of the existing harbour wall and surrounding foreshore will be conducted. This survey will inform design decisions and provide a benchmark for tracking the project's regenerative efforts. Additionally, this research will form part of a University of Brighton PhD project, offering valuable academic insight into the effectiveness of the structures. The results and performance of Southwick Reef will be shared with other ports and harbours across the UK and globally, contributing knowledge to similar conservation efforts.

Tom Willis, Chief Executive at Shoreham Port commented “We are thrilled to have brought together such an inspiring group of local organisations to embark on this collaborative project. Southwick Reef underscores the organisations’ shared ambition to enhance the marine environment whilst fostering greater public engagement in conservation and sustainability. We hope that over time Southwick Reef provides a further reason for people to visit the area, enabling everyone to experience first-hand the transformative potential of marine rewilding.”