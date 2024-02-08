​​Shoreham Society celebrates trees and shows how residents are re-populating the streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A meeting will be held at the Shoreham Centre on Friday, February 16, from 7pm to 9pm to explain the package of support Adur residents can access.

There will also be the opportunity to see some beautiful tree sights and 'be part of something positive'. Entry is £2 members, £3 non-members.

People are also being asked to take a photo of their favourite tree in Shoreham and enter it into the Shoreham Tree Picture Competition. A prize will be awarded on the night.

The Birch Tree Project, with Richard and Spencer relocating new trees in a new site

To enter, send a message via www.shorehamsociety.org.uk/contact with your name and email address, saying where the tree is and using the green Choose File button to submit your photograph.

The society wants to celebrate trees and all they do, and will start the evening with some local tree history, curious facts and a bit of science.