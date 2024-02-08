Shoreham Society celebrates trees and shows how residents are re-populating the streets
A meeting will be held at the Shoreham Centre on Friday, February 16, from 7pm to 9pm to explain the package of support Adur residents can access.
There will also be the opportunity to see some beautiful tree sights and 'be part of something positive'. Entry is £2 members, £3 non-members.
People are also being asked to take a photo of their favourite tree in Shoreham and enter it into the Shoreham Tree Picture Competition. A prize will be awarded on the night.
To enter, send a message via www.shorehamsociety.org.uk/contact with your name and email address, saying where the tree is and using the green Choose File button to submit your photograph.
The society wants to celebrate trees and all they do, and will start the evening with some local tree history, curious facts and a bit of science.
There will be a talk on local tree initiatives, celebrating successes like the poplar in Brighton Road and the Birch Tree Project, and information on street tree projects in the pipeline, exploring how residents can enhance the area with more trees.