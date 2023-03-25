On Friday March 24, Chichester was named as the best place to live in the South East in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide. In this special article, the Bishop of Chichester, the Right Rev Dr Martin Warner gives some reflections on the enrichment of Chichester’s life as a consequence of it being established by the Normans as the HQ for the Church’s mission since 1075.

Few cities in England have so much sense of history, an atmosphere created by Roman walls still largely intact and walkable; the remains of a motte and bailey fortification within the walls; a 13th century cathedral and bishop’s house still in use; a collection of fine Georgian townhouses built on the medieval pattern of streets, like parts of the City of London.

A long-standing partnership between Church and the arts (going back at least to the work of the artist Lambert Barnard in the early 16th century) is now evident in the work of Pallant House, one of the best art galleries outside London, and alongside that we have the Chichester Festival Theatre and its reputation for innovative productions that regularly transfer to the London stage.

The Bishop of Chichester The Right Rev Dr Martin Warner

The University of Chichester, which can trace part of its origins back to Bishop William Otter in the early 19th century, benefits the educational and intellectual life of young and old alike, offering the City an invaluable supply of highly qualified professional and entrepreneurs.

Though this is a small City, it boasts two large open spaces (Priory Park and the Bishop’s Palace Gardens) which offer important green recreational space, having been protected from building development across the centuries because they were in Church use.

The needs of elderly and vulnerable people are met by a large Alms House complex in the centre of the City, close to shops and amenities: it was founded by the Church in the 13th century and some residents still live within its medieval buildings.

The Church contributes to the excellence of education at primary and secondary levels, with strong competition for places at Bishop Luffa CofE Teaching School which offers a sixth form and great results for its students.

Christians across the City are also engaged in social outreach, responding to the needs of the street homeless, asylum seekers and refugees, young people wanting after school facilities, families needing a food bank, and victims of abuse.

[] Footnote: In naming Chichester as the best place to live in the South East, the Sunday Times judges praised the city for its mix of history and modern culture, its excellent schools, convenient transport connections, proximity to the South Downs National Park and shopping that meets most budgets.

