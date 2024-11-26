Snatchell's Farm

Road layout changes necessary if a new housing scheme goes ahead couldstifle the commercial health of one of Wealden's major market towns.

Members of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council's planning committeeunanimously opposed an application to build 24 homes on land atSnatchell's Farm. A major concern was that some form of trafficcalming, either a roundabout or lights, would be necessary to allowtraffic to access the site near the A265/267 road junction. They notedthis had been the scene of five recent serious injury accidents andwas close to the Isenhurst junction, where an elderly man died in acollision with a car in 2022.

If this was proposed, Cross in Hand Councillor Simon Leney told themeeting that East Sussex County Council had refused consent for asimilar road scheme when presented with a petition. And he notedoverlong traffic queues built up when roadworks were controlled bytemporary traffic lights in the past. Newly released figures, heexplained, will see traffic levels on the A267 double in three years.

The proposal would feed into concerns expressed by the A267 Road Safety Group.

Members also agreed that the scheme, which replaced a larger schemeformerly proposed, would have a major impact on the AONB (NationalLandscape;) wildlife habitats, would not provide pedestrianaccessibility; hamper biodiversity; create light pollution and formbackland development. There were also concerns about flooding,wastewater dispersal, loss of dark skies, and car parking.

It was also said that all local proposed schemes could be postponed inview of Government changes to the National Planning Policy Framework.Wealden's Draft Local Plan had reached Consultation stage, but membersnoted that, together with other authorities whose Plans had attained asimilar level, Wealden could face the need to begin the process fromscratch again.

Cllr Leney concluded: "Our major concern is the impact this would haveon the viability of Heathfield town."

