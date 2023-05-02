Southern Water responds after dedicated swimmer quits over sewage concerns

Civil servant Louise Morley, from Bracklesham Lane, has been swimming with the Bracklesham Bay Bluetits group three times a week for the past year, but told SussexWorld that she was packing it in after recent encounters with sewage which she described as ‘disgusting’.

She said: “It’s been absolutely dreadful this week – you can actually see lumps. It’s way worse when the tide goes out, then there’s big lumps and frothy stuff on it all. It hasn’t been this bad for a long long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can read the original story here: Dedicated swimmer quits over recent 'disgusting' encounter in Sussex waters

Members of Bracklesham Bay Bluetits heading out for a swim

A spokesperson for Southern Water said that there had been no discharges at Bracklesham Bay, according to data from the company’s Beachbuoy app, which also showed several recent releases from nearby beaches in Felpham, Aldwick and Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We understand the concerns raised, and take our role in protecting and enhancing our environment very seriously. We can also confirm there have been no storm overflow events close to Bracklesham Bay this year.

“We play our part in improving the standard of bathing waters, through major investments in treatment works along our 700 miles of coast – and we are working hard to extend our efforts and partnerships with other agencies to make an even bigger positive impact.

“Customers rightly expect the water industry to eliminate the use of storm overflows, and we are developing our own plans to tackle this issue through the work of our Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force while continuing to protect people’s homes from flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad