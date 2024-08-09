Southern Water's digital sewers help slash pollution - and prevent sewage flooding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks at Southern Water paid tribute the work of the proactive maintenance teams which uses the sewer level monitors to detect when fatbergs are starting to form in pipes.
“On top of the important cut in pollution incidents is the impact on customers. 498 garden floods have been prevented and better yet 48 homes have been spared the misery of internal sewer flooding,” he said.
Blockages from fat, oil and grease and ‘unflushables’ such as wet wipes and sanitary products are the biggest cause of pollution incidents – responsible for 28 per cent last year.
Sewer level monitors are radar devices fitted beneath manholes in high risk areas. They constantly measure the level of wastewater flowing beneath them. Machine learning then helps us to understand how flows behave normally – in dry weather, wet weather and in the morning and evening ‘wastewater rush hours’.
If the level starts to creep up this will be flagged as a sign that a blockage is starting downstream of the monitor. Our proactive teams can be dispatched with heavy water jets and other tools to clear the growing fatberg before it causes a serious problem.
The monitors are also being used to monitor for high ground water pushing its way into our pipes and helping us prioritise areas at risk of groundwater flooding for work to seal sewers and customers’ pipe against water getting in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.