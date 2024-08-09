Southern Water's digital sewers help slash pollution - and prevent sewage flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harnessing the power of high tech radar sensors beneath more than 20000 sewer manholes, Southern Water has prevented 55 pollution incidents in two years – a success story that has helped slash incident numbers by 35 per cent in the past year.Southern Water has the UK’s first digital sewer network and the success of the programme means another 10000 monitors will be added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks at Southern Water paid tribute the work of the proactive maintenance teams which uses the sewer level monitors to detect when fatbergs are starting to form in pipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of the important cut in pollution incidents is the impact on customers. 498 garden floods have been prevented and better yet 48 homes have been spared the misery of internal sewer flooding,” he said.

Blockages from fat, oil and grease and ‘unflushables’ such as wet wipes and sanitary products are the biggest cause of pollution incidents – responsible for 28 per cent last year.

Left unchecked this manhole would have overflowed - or even let the sewer back up to flood homes.

Sewer level monitors are radar devices fitted beneath manholes in high risk areas. They constantly measure the level of wastewater flowing beneath them. Machine learning then helps us to understand how flows behave normally – in dry weather, wet weather and in the morning and evening ‘wastewater rush hours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the level starts to creep up this will be flagged as a sign that a blockage is starting downstream of the monitor. Our proactive teams can be dispatched with heavy water jets and other tools to clear the growing fatberg before it causes a serious problem.

The monitors are also being used to monitor for high ground water pushing its way into our pipes and helping us prioritise areas at risk of groundwater flooding for work to seal sewers and customers’ pipe against water getting in.