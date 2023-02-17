Southwick Community Orchard to expand with seven more fruit trees being planted

The team will be putting in seven fruit trees on Sunday, February 19, for stage two of its Southwick Community Orchard project.
Jeremy Field from Brighton Permaculture Trust will be leading the session in the orchard, behind Southwick Leisure Centre, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
All are welcome to go along to learn how to plant and care for a small orchard in the neighbourhood.
Carol Springgay said: "If you are planning on helping, please do send us a message to confirm so we have an idea of numbers. Please bring gloves and wear suitable clothing and shoes/boots you don’t mind getting muddy!"
For more information about the group and to sign up to the mailing list, email [email protected] or find Eastbrook Community Gardeners on Facebook.