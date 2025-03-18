Special ‘Dogs in Yellow Day’ walk at Ashdown Forest to raise awareness for animals who need extra space

A special walk is taking place in the iconic Ashdown Forest on Thursday, March 20 (9am-4pm) as part of the national ‘Dogs in Yellow Day’.

This special day is all about raising awareness for dogs who need a little extra space when out and about.

If you see dogs wearing yellow ribbons, coats, or harnesses, that’s their owner’s way of saying: “Please give us space!” Kari Dunbar, Ashdown Forest's Lead Warden, said: “The Yellow Dog movement is a brilliant campaign. Our walk is open to all dogs and is a way to celebrate and raise awareness of dogs who wear yellow, it is not specifically for reactive dogs.

“We love it on the Forest as yellow dogs are also very often Ashdown Forest-friendly already. They are less likely to approach other people, dogs or horses without consent, and because they are often on a lead or long-line they are more likely to stay on the paths and therefore not disturb the grazing livestock or ground nesting birds which live on the Forest.

Kari Dunbar, Ashdown Forest's Lead Warden, with Addy

“By raising awareness of yellow dogs, we can also help dogs and their owners to enjoy happier, stress-free walks which is vital for the dogs’ mental and physical health, as well as the owner's.

“The local community of dog walkers are an important asset to Ashdown Forest, they are passionate about the rare heathland habitats, the wildlife and of course, their dogs.”

To mark the occasion, The Forest team are bringing the new Ashdown Forest trailer to Box car park on the Crowborough Road at Nutley, TN22 3HU on Thursday and Friday. There will be fun games and tasty treats for the dogs as well as general advice for the owners.

There is also a Forest-friendly group dog walk on Thursday from 1pm-2pm, starting at the same car park.

Kari said: “This is the trailer's first trip out and the aim is to provide general information and advice about the Forest, plus various ways to celebrate Yellow Dog Day.

“There will be easy scent games for dogs, a yellow space zone where anxious dogs can go with their owners to chill out, and some calming sniffing activities.

“On the guided dog walk, I'll be showing owners some easy activities they can try on their Forest dog walks to improve their dog's focus on them. This means they'll be less likely to disturb the ground nesting birds and livestock, and will make walks more enjoyable.”

You can read more about dog walking on Ashdown Forest at ashdownforest.org/dog-walking.