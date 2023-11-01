Storm Ciaran forces closure of Worthing Pier due to high tides and high winds

Storm Ciaran is approaching and with the high tides and winds forecast, Worthing Borough Council has taken the decision to close Worthing Pier.

Posting on the Adur & Worthing Councils page on Facebook, the council said: "We’re forecast to experience some more threatening conditions this evening and throughout Thursday which could lead to some breaches of our coastline.

"Due to the predicted combination of high tides and winds as strong as 70mph, we have also made the decision to close Worthing Pier during the upcoming storm.

"While we appreciate the closure is an inconvenience towards the businesses that trade on our pier, the safety of our residents and visitors is our number one priority. The attraction will therefore be closed this evening and is expected to reopen on Friday morning following a safety inspection by our Coastal Office team.

High tide lapping against the underside of Worthing Pier

"Following the weekend’s nasty conditions, sections of Worthing promenade were covered in debris which had travelled up from our shore. The mess was later cleared by our Coastal Office team, but serves as a reminder that travel along our seafront could be hazardous during bad spells of weather.