BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Storm Ciaran forces closure of Worthing Pier due to high tides and high winds

Storm Ciaran is approaching and with the high tides and winds forecast, Worthing Borough Council has taken the decision to close Worthing Pier.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:07 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on the Adur & Worthing Councils page on Facebook, the council said: "We’re forecast to experience some more threatening conditions this evening and throughout Thursday which could lead to some breaches of our coastline.

"Due to the predicted combination of high tides and winds as strong as 70mph, we have also made the decision to close Worthing Pier during the upcoming storm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While we appreciate the closure is an inconvenience towards the businesses that trade on our pier, the safety of our residents and visitors is our number one priority. The attraction will therefore be closed this evening and is expected to reopen on Friday morning following a safety inspection by our Coastal Office team.

Most Popular
High tide lapping against the underside of Worthing PierHigh tide lapping against the underside of Worthing Pier
High tide lapping against the underside of Worthing Pier

"Following the weekend’s nasty conditions, sections of Worthing promenade were covered in debris which had travelled up from our shore. The mess was later cleared by our Coastal Office team, but serves as a reminder that travel along our seafront could be hazardous during bad spells of weather.

"If there are breaches along our coastline, the Coastal Office will work to create passage points when conditions are safe. More significant debris will be cordoned off and moved after the storm."

Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilFacebook