The Mid Sussex Times reader said he looked out his back window to see the parched critter drinking from a pond after several days without rain. The startled fox then took a few seconds before slipping off into the undergrowth.

The resident said he had never seen a fox in his garden before. He said: “I think because of how dry it’s been the past several days it must have ventured out to look for water.”

During last summer’s heatwave Sussex Wildlife Trust issued tips for helping animals during hot weather.

A Burgess Hill resident captured some footage of a thirsty fox

They advised people to provide a shallow dish of water for thirsty birds, mammals and insects, and to keep this clean and topped up. A garden pond is particularly helpful and people can create a miniature version using an old sink or washing up bowl.

When it comes to food, people are advised to keep bird feeders topped up and to scatter some food on the floor for ground-feeders. Soaked raisins and halved apples offer moisture, as well as live or soaked mealworms. The Sussex Wildlife Trust said that safe table scraps include unsalted bacon rind, bread, mild grated cheese and pastry. Hedgehogs, badgers and foxes also like tinned cat or dog food.