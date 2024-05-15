Sussex Eco-Campsite wins UK National Award for Sustainability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly star Tess Daly presents award to Sussex based Stubcroft Farm Campsite at dazzling awards evening in Blackpool’s historic Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom

Stubcroft Farm Campsite has won the Federation of Small Businesses 2024 UK Sustainability Award at the National Finals held at Blackpool's historic Winter Gardens. In a dazzling awards dinner hosted by TV’s Tess Daly, regional award winners from across the country gathered to celebrate the FSB’s 50th anniversary in the historic Empress Ballroom where the national winners in each category were presented with their awards.

The Federation of Small Businesses is the UK's leading business organisation representing over 200,000 businesses across the country.

Managing Director Simon Green said: “We were honoured to be in the company of so many amazing businesses from all over the UK and receive this award. To be recognised at national level is a real game changer for us.

Simon Green receiving the 2024 UK Award from Tess Daly & HSBC Head of Business Banking Duncan White

"Thirty years ago when we started, nobody took sustainability seriously and it is fitting that on the 50th anniversary of the FSB and in the week that hundreds of the world’s top climate scientists signed a letter expressing concern over the rate of global warming, sustainability is now at the heart of many leading UK businesses. We have shown that you can put responsible, ethical & sustainable policies as part of your business plan & grow and succeed.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the help & support of our dedicated Stubcroft team.”