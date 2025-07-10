Sussex heatwave set to trigger rare bloom of 97-year-old tree in ‘rare and spectacular’ botanical event

Borde Hill has announced a ‘rare and spectacular’ botanical event that is set to take place in the Sussex heatwave.

They said the estate and garden’s 97-year-old Emmenopterys henryi is about to burst into bloom.

Borde Hill in Haywards Heath called the tree ‘a living legacy of legendary plant hunter George Forrest’, explaining that it was planted in 1928 by Colonel Stephenson R. Clarke, who founded Borde Hill’s renowned botanical collection.

The estate said it was grown from a seed collected by George Forrest during an expedition to the forests of southern China.

Andrewjohn Stephenson Clarke, the Colonel’s great-grandson, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have both the Wilson and Forrest Emmenopterys at Borde Hill. My grandfather planted the 97-year-old specimen but never saw it flower in his lifetime. Neither did his son or grandson – it took four generations before we first saw blooms in 2011. The Colonel would have been fascinated by the climate changes we now experience in southern England and how they are influencing our plants. He kept meticulous records of every seed and tree planted, and his correspondence with both Wilson and Forrest makes for fascinating reading. If he were here today, he would be thrilled to see Forrest’s Emmenopterys henryi in bud and ready to bloom again.”

Borde Hill said Emmenopterys henryi rarely flowers in western climates and was described by plant hunter E.H. Wilson as ‘one of the most strikingly beautiful trees of the Chinese forests’. Borde Hill added that the tree has only flowered five times in nearly 100 years, usually in late summer. They said previous blooms happened in August and September in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.