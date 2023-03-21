Just a few hundred metres from busy coastal areas like Worthing, Adur and Arun, a story of hope is emerging.

Historic kelp forests lost for decades are beginning to flourish, demonstrating the ocean’s ability to recover when it’s protected from destructive fishing activity such as trawling.

Today, March 21, 2023, on the the UN International Day of Forests, the Sussex Kelp Recovery Project, a coalition of seven local and national organisations, celebrates its second anniversary with first-hand accounts of ‘unbelievable changes in fish and bottom structure’ with sightings of electric rays and trigger fish, unseen in the area for decades.

Kelp forms underwater forests which are some of the most productive and biodiverse habitats on the planet.

Historic kelp forests lost for decades are beginning to flourish off the Sussex coast. Picture: Big Wave Productions/Sussex Wildlife Trust

In northern Scotland, they are home to seals and, as documented in the first episode of David Attenborough’s Wild Isles, the largest predator native to UK waters – orcas, also known as killer whales.

In Sussex, an extensive kelp forest once stretched along more than 40km of the coastline between Shoreham and Selsey Bill.

Tragically, by the start of the 21st century, over 96 per cent of the kelp bed had disappeared with just a few small patches remaining.

Having survived huge storms for centuries, the kelp didn’t return after the Great Storm of 1987, following years of trawling and other human pressures on the seabed, which kelp depends on to colonise.

Kelp forms beautiful underwater forests which are some of the most productive and biodiverse habitats on the planet. Picture: Andy Jackson/Sussex Wildlife Trust

Two years ago, a local fisheries management byelaw was passed, stopping the fishing method of towing trawls along the seafloor. The Sussex Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA)’s Nearshore Trawling Byelaw now excludes trawling from 304 square kilometres of Sussex seabed

Sir David Attenborough welcomed the byelaw at the time: “Sussex’s remarkable kelp forests will now have a chance to regenerate and provide a home for hundreds of species, creating an oasis of life off the coast, enhancing fisheries and sequestering carbon in our fight against climate change. This large-scale protection of over 300 square kilometres of seabed is a vital win in the fight against the biodiversity and climate crises.”

Early signs of regeneration are positive. Local diver Eric Smith, part of the Sussex Underwater team, said: “Vast mussel beds are binding the seabed back together with large plaice feeding on them. The kelp is holding its own and many other things are coming back, like soft and hard corals and anemones. The inshore rockpools are teeming with life such as hermit crabs that have been almost nonexistent in the last ten years, with blennies and many more creatures for the kids to find and wonder over.

“As for the fish life, I filmed the first electric ray I had seen for 40 years, and trigger fish have turned up in several spots. Also, large sting rays are back in numbers from Selsey to Worthing.

“Lobsters are coming back to their old haunts in numbers. Small bass are being filmed by people just off the beach with undulated rays being spotted by paddle boarders 400 metres out.

“The sea is teeming with whitebait, going around like a murmuration of starlings. As Howard Carter

said when first looking into Tutankhamun’s tomb, ‘I see wonderful things’’.”

This message of hope is gleaned from information shared by the active Sussex diving community, by local fishers and is also starting to be reflected by a comprehensive programme of scientific research, which is being undertaken to benchmark and monitor change.

Dr Raymond Ward, reader in marine sciences at the University of Brighton, said: “We have already seen anecdotal evidence of an increase of larger predators including dolphins, seals, several ray species, smooth hound sharks and some commercially important fish species in the area covered by the byelaw, as well as some recovery of the once extensive kelp beds in West Sussex.

“This is really exciting to see the potential of the project from an ecosystem recovery perspective that could have knock-on effects to a range of marine services including wave dampening, water purification, increased light availability and clarity, as well as carbon storage.”

Henri Brocklebank of Sussex Wildlife Trust, who chairs the Sussex Kelp Recovery Project, said : “The past two years have been a rollercoaster bringing together a sophisticated programme to monitor kelp recovery, and ensuring that the recovery of the Sussex kelp is a shared ambition of many individuals and organisations.

“This is a story that needs to be told by many different voices, as the passion for its success runs deep here in Sussex.

“The excitement for kelp recovery has been unprecedented, and we will continue to work together to do everything we can to support the recovery of our marine ecosystem in Sussex.”