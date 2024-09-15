Sussex town has the fifth most high-ranking energy efficient homes in the UK, study finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed that a town in Sussex has the fifth-highest percentage of dwellings rated A to C for their energy efficiency.

Crawley has the fifth-highest percentage of dwellings rated A to C for their energy efficiency, with a total of 72.20% - one of the highest rates outside of London.

Knowsley has the highest Energy Efficiency Score of any local authority in England and Wales at 9.69 out of 10.

This large Merseyside borough comprises several towns and villages, including Kirkby, Huyton, Prescot and Knowsley.

The area scored well for all factors, with low energy usage, low CO2 emissions, more affordable utility bills and a high proportion of households receiving positive EPC ratings in 2023.

Hackney has the second-highest Energy Efficiency Score of 9.62, just missing out on the top spot by a small margin.

Just over three-quarters of dwellings in Hackney received EPC ratings of A, B or C in 2023, while the borough was one of only four areas in England and Wales with an average energy consumption lower than 200 kWh/m2.

Newham takes third place with an Energy Efficiency Score of 9.45 and is one of seven London boroughs to make the top ten, suggesting properties in the capital region are much more energy efficient than in other parts of the country.

Newham performed best when it came to the price of heating, with the average household spending £863 heating their homes in 2023, which is the seventh-lowest amount in our study.

London is the most energy-efficient UK region with an energy efficiency score of 9.33/ 10.

The capital scored highly across the board which could indicate that the region has received more spending on making the area more eco-friendly compared to those across the UK.

The highest average household heating costs were seen in Stafford Moorlands at £1,809 per year.

This is almost three times as much as households in Tower Hamlets can expect to pay, revealing clear disparities in the cost of living between different parts of the country.

The Derbyshire market town of Chesterfield saw the lowest average household cost of hot water in 2023 at just £166.74 for the year.

Meanwhile, the most expensive hot water rates were found in the Isles of Scilly, where locals paid an average of £403.66 across 2023.

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, said: “Households in England and Wales face constant attempts to tackle the ever-increasing cost of living, and with this, look for as many tricks as possible to keep their bills under control.

“At Utility Bidder, we want British homeowners and businesses to get the best value for their energy, and the properties and areas in which this may be most feasible.

“With this in mind, we’ve created the Household Energy Efficiency Index which highlights energy-efficiency trends across each local authority and region in England and Wales.

“We aren’t surprised that London local authorities dominate the resultant rankings for energy efficiency, with Hackney ranking as one of seven London boroughs to make the top 10.

“Nevertheless, Knowsley has the highest Energy Efficiency Score of any local authority in England and Wales, registering well for all factors, with low energy usage, low CO2 emissions, more affordable utility bills and a high proportion of households receiving positive EPC ratings in 2023.

“As we’ve seen in our study, home energy efficiency can vary considerably depending on where you are in the country, which can mean higher bills and colder homes.

“With this in mind, it might be wise to consider steps you can take to ensure your home is as energy-efficient as possible; these include installing double or triple glazing, updating your boiler, switching to a heat pump, using LED bulbs, and draught-proofing your home.”